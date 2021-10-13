Due to a shortage of staffing, Penn State Dining is temporarily modifying its dining locations and hours.

Beginning Oct. 16, South Food District in Redifer Commons will only be open from Monday through Friday.

On Oct. 25, In A Pickle, Redifer's made-to-order deli station, will open.

During the weekends, students in South Residence Halls will still have access to Louie’s Convenience Store as a breakfast option.

In addition, students in South looking for an “all you care to eat brunch and dinner” can visit Pollock Dining Commons.

Market North Convenience Store will keep its weekend hours of 9 a.m. to midnight but North Food District will now be closed on Saturdays.

The deli station will be closed as well but starting Oct. 25, the grill station will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

East Food District at Findlay Commons and West Food District at Waring Commons will continue operating normally.

Students can also order from Penn State’s Penn State Go app, a mobile food ordering service.

Visit Foodservices.psu.edu for the most up to date dining hours.

