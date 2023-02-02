Penn State Dickinson Law Dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law Danielle Conway delivered the 2023 Derrick Bell Lecture at the University of Oregon School of Law on Wednesday.

Conway presented her livestreamed lecture titled “Practicing Antiracism Unapologetically: Using Professor Derrick Bell’s thesis of the permanence of racism as inspiration for ‘Building an Antiracist Law School, Legal Academy and Legal Profession,’” marking the beginning of the African American Workshop and Lecture Series.

The Derrick Bell Lecture is in collaboration with the University of Oregon School of Law and the Division of Equity and Inclusion. The lecture intended to “address racism” and “foster equity and inclusion” by connecting national experts with the University of Oregon’s “thought leaders and change agents,” according to Marcilynn Burke, dean of the University of Oregon School of Law.

Burke, the Dave Frohnmayer Chair in Leadership and Law, opened with an introduction of Derrick Bell, the first Black dean of Oregon Law.

Bell, who Burke said was an “influential scholar” in the development of critical race theory, served as dean from 1980 to 1985, according to Burke.

“Given the conversations and dialogues currently taking place in our schools and our communities about critical race theory and antiracism, I wonder if Dean Bell had any idea how important and pivotal his work would be for future generations,” Burke said.

Conway began her lecture by recounting Bell’s journey in academia, the United States military and the legal world.

She spoke on Bell’s difficulty in securing employment and achieving success as a lawyer despite being an honors law graduate and veteran.

Bell was eventually employed at a poverty law clinic around the time of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the subsequent riots, according to Conway.

“All of this converged to then convince some of those schools we term ‘elite’ to consider him for employment,” Conway said. “Why? Because maybe if we bring a Black person to the faculty, we will look progressive.”

Conway said she recounted Bell’s stories because it “uncovers the first myth” of the neutrality and objectivity of “merit,” which she said masks systemic racial inequality.

“They are embedded material advantages for some, and equal and disparate disadvantages for others,” Conway said. “This is persistent racial hierarchy driven by mythological ideologies about descriptive discrimination — traits we can do nothing about.”

Bell turned theoretical and anecdotal experiences into conversations of race and power and their relationship with law, Conway said.

“[Race and power] constitute… patterns and structures of inequality,” Conway said. “This is what our nation has been platformed on.”

She said Bell’s theories of the permanence of racism are often viewed through “pessimism” and warned the audience about a “sense of despair.”

“I reject despair,” Conway said. “I’ve chosen to read professor Derrick Bell’s thesis and theory more like a challenge.”

Conway spoke on the “absence of humanity” in the death of Tyre Nichols, and said the five Black police officers involved “sought to align themselves with the oppressor” instead of “seeking liberation” with “humanizing action.”

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10 — three days after a confrontation with Memphis Department Police Officers, according to the Associated Press. The officers were charged on Jan. 26.

“There was only dehumanization in that exchange,” Conway said.

She spoke against “default rules” that create “false dichotomies” and purvey discussions of race in America.

“American racial default rules distract us by masking distinctions between the violence between individual racism and the oppressiveness of white supremacy,” Conway said, “The outcome of which is the elevation of whiteness.”

Lack of knowledge of the history of oppressed groups in the United States, she said, “colonizes” views about the meaning of antiracism.

It's “vital” to center the study of race and its relationship with law, Conway said, and law schools and the legal profession “must lead this work.”

“From the inhumanity of genocide, slavery and subordination, to the injustices of Jim Crow, racism, sexism — the law must account for its role in shaping and being shaped by the history of slavery and the exercise of racial power,” Conway said.

The first element of defining antiracism, she said, is the “integrity to face and acknowledge the complicity of law” in the design of systems of oppression.

The next element, she said, is education about the impact of slavery, systemic racial inequality, the founding documents and reconstruction amendments.

The third element is for law schools and the legal profession to act on this knowledge by teaching and learning in a “context-driven approach.”

Elitism, exclusion, anti-competitiveness and inaccessibility are “insidious” threats to progress in the development of equity-based innovation, Conway said.

“White supremacy transforms itself,” Conway said.

Book bans, insurrection, and illegitimate use of law promote ahistoricism — including the “whitewashing” of progress toward “humanization of all people,” Conway said.

“The power wielded by lawyers to make and remake and organize American society defines their responsibility and accountability for society’s new norms, including whether we follow the perpetuation of slavery by another name or we seek liberation,” Conway said. “We have the tools, we have the capacity — do we have the will to acknowledge this?”

