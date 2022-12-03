Chants like “Free China,” “Free Uyghurs,” “Free Tibet” and “Free Xinjiang” echoed at the corner of the Allen Street Gates and stopped passersby — these are the efforts of the Penn State Students for Hong Kong to draw attention to the protests in China against the Chinese Communist Party’s “zero-COVID” policy with a rally on Friday night.

According to the Associated Press, a recent fire in Urumqi in the Xinjiang region, China, broke out on the evening of Nov. 24 and killed 10 people. Due to the lockdowns and control policies in place that barricaded residents from leaving their homes, efforts to put down the fire “took around three hours.” The incident soon ignited protests all over China.

As Penn State students took their frustration to the streets, a candlelight vigil was organized “to mourn those lost in the Urumqi Fire, and the many other lives taken by the ‘extreme COVID policy,’” according to pamphlets distributed by Penn State Students for Hong Kong founder Wing Kao.

Kao (graduate-atmospheric science) said his “responsibility to speak up” urged him to organize the vigil alongside his Chinese friends.

“I hope to commemorate those who died in the fire and those who died under the CCP’s Covid policy, but also to help more people, both people from China and people here in the U.S., know that we need to rise up against the CCP in order to stop them from committing these human rights crimes,” he said. “I hope more Chinese people will have the courage to stand up and other people here in the U.S. will support us in a fight for freedom.”

Kao and other organizers urged other protesters to hold up a blank paper which he said has become a symbol in the protests in China.

“If you put anything on the paper, the police will arrest you. So that’s why we’re holding [blank] A4 papers to symbolize the censorship that is going on in China,” Kao said. “Even just holding a paper could be very dangerous in China.”

Karthik Gurunathan was one of the passersby intrigued by the protest. Gurunathan (graduate-computer science) said he thinks the protest is “relevant” not only to Chinese students but also to citizens from countries that were affected by the CCP’s actions.

“I think the freedom of expression of folks who have gathered here is very important. The fact that they've come here so bravely and decided to step out and express their opinion so fearlessly in support of Taiwan, Hong Kong independence as well as the wrongdoings of the CCP in China, mainly regarding the COVID policy, is truly remarkable,” he said. “Kudos to them for showing up.”

Protester Yasmine Kadire, whose mother is from Urumqi where the fires happened, said she’s had no contact with her family since 2017 with the Xinjiang internment camps and the coronavirus policy that sparked backlashes in China one after another.

“It's hard to be here and not be able to help at all when those fires happened,” Kadire (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said.

Kadire said the Penn State and State College community can help with these efforts by spreading “more awareness” and “broadcasting” what’s going on.

“Everybody knows that it's happening, but nobody knows what they can do,” she said. “And showing that this is a revolution, this A4 revolution, is worldwide is what’s going to make the change.”

A native of China whose family is under the control of the CCP, Sijie “Lucy” Liu said she disagrees with her government and its rules and regulations in place.

“Some state governments do whatever it takes to make sure that they have good [COVID] numbers. They don't really care about what's happening with people — they just need to make sure there are low cases in our state,” Liu (senior-marketing) said. “They are not the government for the people, by the people. They are the government for themselves.”

Liu also expressed her discontentment with the zero-Covid policy that goes as far as preventing Chinese citizens from “[getting] takeout food.”

“I think the Zero policy’s a bunch of bulls---. It’s not going to work,” she said. “You have to change your policy or you have to make an adjustment due to the circumstances, following the circumstance.”

State College resident Erica Sankey said she was walking in town for the Christmas decorations when the vigil “drew [her] attention.” Sankey said the situation in China got her “fired up” as she listened to protestors speak.

“It hurts. You think society has progressed so much and then you look at these things that are happening,” Sankey said. “I was just reading about the fires and people barricaded in. It feels like things that we stopped at the turn of the century are now still happening.”

Sankey said she thinks the U.S. sanctions against China can more or less affect the situation.

“If we’re still giving money and things like that to China, you’re endorsing it,” she said. “How you spend your money is like casting a vote — it’s a way of saying ‘yeah, we’re OK with this’ and we’re not OK with this.”

Gurunathan said even though he’s “in complete support of the protests,” these situations lie in the hands of “people in higher echelons of power.”

“I mean, it’s a little sad but I don’t think we can do much in terms of help. I think showing support to these protesters is very important,” he said. “I will definitely support [the movement] no matter what. And trying to understand their sensitivities and trying to understand where they're coming from, having and developing an acute awareness of the issue is definitely something we as humans can do.”

