Five weeks after multiple Penn State landmarks were vandalized during graduation weekend, some members of the Penn State community remain “confused” about the intent of the vandal or vandals.

“I was more so confused, just trying to understand like ‘Oh, that’s weird. Why they’d do that?,’” Zion Sykes, an at-large representative in the University Park Undergraduate Association, said. “It also was kind of [disappointing] because there’s a lot of people who were graduating, and I feel like whatever ends they were trying to meet didn’t manifest.”

Sykes (sophomore-international politics) said he first heard about the vandalism on social media and followed up via State College-based newspapers.

“The [vandal or vandals] more so just hurt graduating students trying to celebrate rather than [have] any ideas heard,” he said. “I still don’t know what they were trying to do with that.”

Owen Haddad, the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications representative and chair of Academic Affairs in UPUA, said he was also “confused” and found the news “kind of shocking.”

“I had already been home for a little bit, so I hadn’t really been on campus at that point,” Haddad (sophomore-advertising and public relations) said. “I think I was just confused, and I had just woken up, so it just took me a second to really process what had happened.”

Haddad said he heard about the vandalism through multiple GroupMe chats, and since he lives in California, he had woken up to the news.

Former Penn State employee and alumnus Kevin Horne said he saw the vandalism on student news outlets the morning it was found.

“It’s surprising they haven’t caught anyone or put out any leads or anything like that,” Horne, a part-time State College resident, said.

University Police and Public Safety said it can’t comment further on this case due to the fact that its investigation has not yet concluded.

Horne, like Haddad and Sykes, is interested in figuring out who committed the vandalism and why.

“Symbols are important — Penn State symbols and monuments are important to the spirit of the place,” Horne said. “To have that desecrated was certainly saddening, especially on a day when it’s probably most pictured out of the year.”

It’s not the first time the Nittany Lion Shrine has been vandalized — the first recorded incident came in 1944, also from an unknown source.

In the aftermath of the vandalism, Sykes said he was “pleasantly surprised” at how quickly the university was able to bounce back and renovate the statue — showing it can move on from these “pointless” acts.

“It’s really wrong of them to have done that in the first place, rather than going through one of the many channels of dialogue you could have with the university,” Sykes said. “I assume that they didn't exhaust every option — and even if they did, I still don’t think what they did was reasonable.”

Haddad agreed and said it’s “worrisome” to know that nobody was held accountable.

“Penn State is such a heartfelt community,” Haddad said. “We all care about the campus and the school so much.”

Looking to the future, Haddad said he hopes the community can learn who the vandal or vandals are and “understand their intentions behind it.”

“[UPUA] always [has an] open student forum,” Haddad said. “That's always a really good resource if students have a message that they want to get across to administration or if they feel like they need advocating for.”

Horne said what he hopes doesn’t happen is the addition of more cameras and “a larger surveillance and punishment state.”

Sykes praised the community for “bouncing back from [the incident] quickly,” and he said people should be more open to having dialogues rather than resorting to “petty” things.

For Sykes, the vandal or vandals weren’t “justified” and didn’t “get their point across” through the vandalism.

“It’s not resolved as long as the people who vandalized it aren’t really held accountable for [it].”

