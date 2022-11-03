The Committee of Concerned Penn State Faculty hosted a rally on the steps of Old Main to protest the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice and the arrest made during the protests at a scheduled on-campus event hosted by Uncensored America.

The rally began Thursday afternoon as organizers distributed posters and banners to the crowd of over 100 individuals and encouraged them to join in a group chant of “No justice, no peace.”

After the crowd simmered, several professors and graduate students took to the podium to express their frustration with the Penn State administration.

As the professors stepped away, Divine Lipscomb, faculty member and State College Borough council member, addressed the crowd.

“I’m here to let people know that we ain’t forget,” Lipscomb said.

He said he believes Penn State was not meeting standards for racial justice on campus.

“If this is a space of academic learning, who forgot to put some thought into this?” Lipscomb said to the crowd, in reference to the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice.

Lipscomb ended his speech by repeating the chants delivered at the beginning of the rally, which were again echoed by the crowd.

For Isaiah Diggs, he said he believes Penn State is “doing nothing.”

“I hope the takeaway from this is that it gets more students involved,” Diggs (freshman-biotechnology) said.

An anonymous student then delivered a speech titled, “I’m scared to die,” which referenced the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The crowd then joined in, repeating lines from “And Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou.

Afterward, a list of 10 demands for the Penn State Administration was announced, which included demands that Penn State University Police and Public Safety drop the charges against the student arrested during Uncensored America protests and that Penn State reverse the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice as well.

“It's time that we amplify our voices,” Michelle Rodino-Colocino, a film production and media studies professor, said. “We want to be an anti-racist and anti-sexist university.”

The rally’s final speaker was political science professor Errol Henderson. He denounced the actions of several members of the Penn State Administration and declared the university needs “an educator, not a banker,” in reference to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi.

“I’m the first and only tenured black professor at Penn State,” Henderson said. “I’ve been here 20 years fighting the fight against white supremacism.”

In closing, the crowd joined in one last chant of “No justice, no peace.”

Another student, Ian Saint-Germain said he believes the university “doesn’t expect” students to protest.

“I kind of had to be out here," Saint-Germain (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. "Everyone should be out here."

