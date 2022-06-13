Among 4-year college students, 33% experienced some sort of food insecurity during their time at college, according to a briefing document prepared by Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims for the May 5 Board of Trustees meeting.

Housing insecurities are also an issue among students, according to the document, and some Penn State students agree.

“At University Park, there are students facing some form of insecurity with food, housing and basic needs at a pretty alarming rate,” Najee Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez (senior-history and international politics), who is currently serving as the president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, said he’s been an advocate for preventing food and housing insecurities throughout his entire Penn State education, but he’s only now beginning to see “tangible change” to the issue.

“I’ve never been quiet about my experiences with poverty, what that meant to me and why I want to do something about it,” Rodriguez said. “I know how detrimental it can be for students to face that issue.”

Rodriguez said he carries personal experiences into his work against food and housing insecurities with a foundation of support from other organizations and administrative representatives.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“At University Park there seems to be a connotation, or at least an energy, that all students can afford to be here because they are here, but that is not the case at all,” Taylor Dorsett, president of the Lion’s Pantry, said.

Dorsett (senior-biobehavioral health) described her experience with advocating for these issues as similar to Rodriguez’s. Both will be new co-coordinators of Penn State’s Student Advisory Board on Student Poverty, a recent group created and presented to Penn State’s administration.

“SABOSP was created to centralize Penn State's approach to student poverty and foster increased support for students struggling with various insecurities — food, housing, medical, etc.,” Penn State alumna Emily Griffin said.

Griffin, who graduated in 2022 with a degree in community, environment and development, is the predecessor to Dorsett and key initiator of implementing SABOSP. She said she wanted to bring attention to “how quiet” the issue of food and housing insecurity was for students.

“Most of the time, you can't just look at someone and tell they are struggling with a basic need insecurity,” Griffin said. “These problems are usually hidden from view by discreet sacrifices students make to stay afloat.”

Griffin said students need to “reconsider assumptions” about the “varying backgrounds” of the thousands of students who attend Penn State.

Dorsett also said a crucial step is informing Penn State’s administration on the issues for potential action.

“There is a need for systemic changes to how food insecurity is looked at as well as handled on an institutional level,” Dorsett said.

Dorsett said Penn State’s Board of Trustees and administrative representatives have shown “a level of care [she and Rodriguez] haven’t seen in the past.”

“They have been really receptive so far to all the ideas we have had, especially on a Student Affairs level,” Dorsett said.

Sims recognized food and housing insecurity issues at the Board of Trustees meeting, which according to Rodriguez, was a “step in the right direction.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

+4 State College Pride offers space for celebration, acceptance On Saturday, hundreds of people came out in celebration of Pride in State College for the se…

The administrator developed an 86-page report on food and housing insecurities to present at the meeting — which focused on specifics and data of students’ potential struggles.

The first survey conducted at Penn State discussing food and housing insecurity was the 2019 Project Cahir Survey, which gathered feedback from students on individual insecurity issues.

Rodriguez said the results were fairly consistent with the national average of people facing insecurity — about 20%.

“Let's be bold with the change that we make; let's look at these results that we are seeing, and let's strive to close those gaps,” Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, while the Board of Trustees has been an important step in bringing awareness to the issue, community support can be provided in a variety of different ways, though students don’t have to be directly involved with organizations to help raise awareness.

“I think that the most important thing is to really empathize with fellow students and understand the importance in advancing this issue,” Rodriguez said.

Dorsett also said students could give their time and effort to the issue and spread awareness of food and housing insecurities among students.

“We all are in this together,” Dorsett said. “We are Penn State, so we should operate as such.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State ranks in Top 100 universities in the world Penn State University has been ranked as a top 100 global institution by the 2023 QS World U…