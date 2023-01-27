Centre LGBTQA Support Network hosted a panel discussion with Penn State students and faculty addressing inclusive pronoun usage in the Foster Auditorium, located in the Pattee and Paterno Library, on Friday afternoon.

The panel discussion was the second event hosted by the Centre LGBTQA Support Network in collaboration with Penn State College of the Liberal Arts which honed in on the proper and inclusive usage of gender pronouns.

Panelists included Erin Heidt-Forsythe, author and associate professor of women’s studies and political science; C. Libby, assistant teaching professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies; Celeste Good, Penn State alum; and Mercer Weaver, Penn State student .

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network also hosted “Best Practices and Bystander Training” virtually on Thursday afternoon. The event yielded around 150 attendees, according to co-organizer Mathias Hanses, Penn State associate professor of classics and ancient Mediterranean studies and co-chair of the Committee on Diversity, Inclusion and Transformation.

Regarding the importance of gender pronouns, Heidt-Forsythe said it has to do with human dignity and the sense of belonging.

“Being part of a community requires recognition, respect, participation of all people in a community,” she said. “Using the wrong pronouns or being corrected and continuing to use the wrong pronouns for somebody not only disrespects [them] but it also invalidates their identity, it oppresses others that especially when done knowingly, has detrimental effects on other people’s mental health.”

For Weaver (senior-classics and ancient Mediterranean studies), misgendering a person is “not a huge deal.” However, it’s important to move on instead of delving into the mistake.

“What I would say is, when you recognize it, correct yourself, move on with the conversation,” Weaver said. “It’s very easy to get into this feeling of guilt… but by profusely apologizing and saying ‘Please, please forgive me’ — that’s putting the onus on the recipient.”

Good graduated from Penn State in 2022 with a bachelor’s in women’s gender and sexuality studies. Throughout their time at Penn State, Good was a member of the Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, whose symbol was the universal woman.

“For LTA, you’re known as a ‘Lambda Lady’ so obviously I don’t resonate with being a woman or a lady, but you have to understand that people live lives, and they created things before you,” Good said. “As much as they have to meet you where you are, you have to meet them where they are, as well. That’s something I understood going into this organization that maybe not everyone’s going to accept me but that’s gonna happen everywhere.”

“But I do think greek life is on its path to becoming more inclusive,” they added.

Good said when people have a problem using the correct pronouns to address a person, their excuse is often “it doesn’t make sense” in the English language, specifically when an individual’s pronouns are they/them.

“English is a really diverse and complicated language that is continuing to progress and change; the dictionary is constantly changing — we’re constantly adding words to it,” Good said. “We used to have Shakespearean English that sounds nothing like what we have today.”

One way of explaining appropriate pronoun usage to others is by comparing it to how people address their loved ones, which Good has found helpful.

“We all have different variations of what we call grandparents — there’s a ‘Poppy,’ ‘Nana,’ we all have different made-up versions. Depending on who you are, where you come from, everyone has a different word for the same thing,” Good said. “When talking about the variety of pronouns that we do have, it’s like familiarizing people who don’t understand it and trying to get them on the same page as you, [but] it’s not my job to make people respect me or my identity.”

Hanses said he co-organized the discussion as a part of the programming that CODIT does to advance equity causes.

“I think this is an incredibly important conversation to have, one that many people are interested in,” he said. “I feel like people want to do better but often need some context and resources.”

Alicia Decker, attendee and department head of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, said she appreciates anyone who tuned in for the discussion either virtually or in person.

“I just want to acknowledge the fact that all four of our speakers are representatives of our department, and their work is indicative of the kind of intersectional feminist work that we do each and every day,” Decker said.

