Penn State College of Engineering’s School of Engineering Design and Innovation was approved for an updated title on Monday, according to a release.

The school was previously named the School of Engineering Design, Technology and Professional Programs.

In the release, David Mazyck, head of the school and a professor of engineering design, said the name change aims to emphasize the evolution of the college in the last two decades and is part of a strategic plan for the entire college.

"By changing the school's name, we are emphasizing the importance of design and innovation to produce holistic engineers," Mazyck said.

The name change will not impact the curriculum, according to the release.

