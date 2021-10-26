In a statement released via Twitter, the Penn State College Democrats said it "condemned" the on-campus Uncensored America at Penn State "Pray the Gay Away" event with speaker Milo Yiannopoulos on Nov. 3.

The student-run political organization called Yiannopoulos’ actions and sentiments expressed during his work as an alt-right British political commentator and activist “reprehensible” and in open defiance of Penn State’s values, according to the statement.

The College Democrats cited Yiannopoulos’ defense of pedophilia, criticism of Islam — including his blaming of Muslims for the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting —, “racist misogony” in tweets about African American actor Leslie Jones, advocation for conversion therapy for the LGBTQ community and “hateful comments towards women, Black Lives Matter activists, Muslims and people who identify as transgender" as justifications for the cancellation of the event.

The College Democrats also criticized the university’s indirect funding of the event, which is to be hosted by student-run organization Uncensored America.

Uncensored America received funds for Yiannopoulos’ visit via the University Park Allocation Committee, according to the College Democrats — a fund comprised of a portion of the university’s Student Initiated Fee income, according to Penn State’s Office of the Bursar.

This is the fee students must pay supplemental to their tuition each semester that goes toward student activities and other events during the academic year.

“We condemn both Yiannopoulos for his actions and the Penn State Administration for allowing this event to occur on our campus,” the College Democrats wrote.

Other student organizations joined the College Democrats in signing the letter, and the University Park Undergraduate Association released a joint statement with additional student organizations condemning the event Tuesday.

The organization argued the university’s initial response to the planned event was “weak” and “a potential violation of the student code of conduct” and called for the university to “decharter Uncensored America at Penn State as a registered student organization.”

This statement follows a petition made by Penn State student Jacob Ehrbaker on Chang.org to "End Hate Speech at Penn State University Park."

