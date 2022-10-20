The Penn State College Democrats released a statement on Tuesday condemning the speakers chosen by Uncensored America for an upcoming event, as well as asking Penn State officials to cancel the event altogether.

On Monday, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein are scheduled to speak at an event hosted by Uncensored America, a Penn State student organization.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys, which is exclusively male, as an “extremist” hate group known for its white nationalist and alt-right ties, as well as misogynistic rhetoric.

The Proud Boys also "instigated critical breaches" of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack last year, according to the New York Times, and now the group is "at the center of criminal and congressional investigations” surrounding the attack

“Fascism has no place here,” the statement said via Instagram.

The statement also “condemned” both McInnes and Stein for “their words and actions,” some of which were detailed in the release.

Additionally, the statement denounced both Penn State’s administration and the University Park Allocation Committee for “allowing this type of event to happen again.” The release detailed a list of requests for university officials, including de-chartering Uncensored America as a Registered Student Organization and canceling its scheduled event.

University officials released statements regarding the university’s inability to cancel this event and continue to encourage students to attend alternative events on Monday that center on the Penn State community.

