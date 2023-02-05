Penn State Campus Recreation held its annual Blue and White Boulder Bowl in the Intramural Building on Sunday.

At the Boulder Bowl, climbers competed in a “single round redpoint competition to accumulate the highest point total from any four climbs," according to Penn State Student Affairs.

“It’s a way to bring more awareness to the climbing community here at Penn State,” Alex Hileman, coordinator for Outdoor Adventures with Campus Recreation, said.

For students who climb, this competition was a fun way to “bring the climbing community here together,” Carolyn DeRosa said.

DeRosa (junior-film production) is the secretary of Penn State Club Climbing.

Male, female and non-binary climbers were divided into three divisions based on difficulty of climbing routes, beginner, intermediate and advanced for the first competition, according to Penn State Student Affairs.

“The goal is to find a route within your ability, and solve it as best you can,” DeRosa said.

Climbers gain points based on how far they're able to complete their route and based on difficulty of route, DeRosa said.

The top three climbers from each gender category moved on to the final round, and the climber with the highest score in the finals wins, according to Penn State Student Affairs.

For some students, seeing their improvement is their favorite part about climbing.

“My favorite part is seeing my progression,” Kenny Butler said.

Butler (sophomore-risk management) said he's very happy with his performance in the competition.

“I hit some climbs I didn’t think I was going to get,” Butler said.

Some students like climbing because it's challenging both physically and mentally.

“It hasn’t gotten boring since day one,” Macy Grove said.

Grove (sophomore-agribusiness management) said overall, she's happy with how she performed and encourages people interested in the sport to try it out.

“This community is very inviting,” Grove said.

Dante DelVecchio said he was happy with his performance in the competition and encouraged newcomers to try climbing.

“Don't be intimidated by hard climbs," DelVecchio (junior-plant sciences, biochemistry and molecular biology) said. "As long as you're having a good time, that's all that matters."

