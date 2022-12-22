First Snow Features, Snowblower

The light of a snowblower silhouettes two Penn State students as they walk down to Allen Street Gate on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

All activities and work are canceled at University Park beginning 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a release.

Penn state is monitoring the current weather, and advised all employees to remain on campus and to only start commuting when weather permits, the release said.

The temperatures are expected to drop to single digits or lower by Friday morning, and will be accompanied by strong winds and snow, according to the release.

All on campus activities during this time period have been canceled, except for essential employees.

Holiday pay provisions are applicable for those that Dec. 23 is a holiday. All other employees, except those who work at the Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) should not report for work.

