Penn State announced Tuesday night all classes, activities and work at University Park are canceled from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday due to "forecasted snow and ice."

According to the release, only employees who "perform essential services" should report.

In-person classes are canceled, hybrid classes may offer work asynchronously and web classes will continue as planned, the release said.

Additionally, all in-person activities scheduled during the cancellation will not be held except for the men's volleyball match, which is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Rec Hall.

"All employees and students are encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety," the release said. "Faculty, staff and students should use their own best judgment when considering traveling to campus or the need to leave early during times of inclement weather."