Due to impending inclement weather, the Penn State's main campus will close on Thursday, Dec. 15. All final exams previously scheduled for Thursday at Penn State main campus have been rescheduled for Dec. 16-17, according to a release.

The exam changes are listed below:

Dec. 15, 8:00-9:50 a.m. rescheduled to Dec. 16, 12:20-2:10 p.m.

Dec. 15, 10:10 a.m. - noon rescheduled to Dec. 16, 2:30-4:20 p.m.

Dec. 15, 12:20-2:10 p.m. rescheduled to Dec. 16, 4:40-6:30 p.m.

Dec. 15, 2:30-4:20 p.m. rescheduled to Dec. 16, 6:50-8:40 p.m.

Dec. 15, 4:40-6:30 p.m. rescheduled to Dec. 16, 9:00-10:50 p.m

Dec. 15, 6:50-8:40 p.m. rescheduled to Dec. 17, 8:00-9:50 a.m.

Rescheduled exams will still be held in their originally assigned classroom locations.

Some instructors may choose to provide an alternative online exam option, but the university is not required to make exams online, the release said.

