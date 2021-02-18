HIIT Class IM Building
Penn State students work out in a H.I.I.T class while the instructor shouts encouragement at the IM building on Feb. 22 2018.

 Jackson Mills

Penn State Campus Recreation has announced its updated mobile app "Penn State CRec." The app allows sign ups for classes, programs, hours and the equipment and facility reservation portal.

According to the release, the app includes a barcode ID feature for touchless entry into Campus Recreation facilities and check-in services.

The app can be downloaded by searching "Penn State Campus Recreation" on the App Store or Google Play.

