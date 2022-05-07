Beginning on May 16, Penn State will start a pilot program for a new university-wide diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging education initiative for all Penn State employees, according to a release.

The “BUILD” program, standing for “Broadening Understanding and Inclusion through Learning and Dialogue”, comes as the result of President Eric J. Barron’s 2020 commitment to the creation of a new University-wide DEIB education program for employees, according to the release.

“Building a diverse and equitable institution is something that every Penn Stater plays an active role in,” President Barron said. “This new initiative will help support how every member of our community can contribute to creating a diverse, welcoming and inclusive Penn State.”

The pilot program will run until July 8, with participation from select units across the University. of employees from these select units have been randomly selected for the program.

The training will be hosted by the Learning Resource Network and will be composed of three tracks, with each track taking up to 90 minutes to complete, according to the release.

Track one focuses on “recognizing the importance of inclusion in the workplace”. Track two focuses on “adopting an inclusion mindset at work”. The third track focuses on “skills for building a culture of inclusion”.

More information can be found about the BUILD program by emailing BUILD@psu.edu.

