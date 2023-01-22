As the lights dimmed and the music blasted, shirtless bodybuilders and members of the Penn State Fitness and Bodybuilding Club flexed in room 102 of the Forum Building on Sunday — all for the kids.

The Penn State Fitness and Bodybuilding Club hosted the first THON Bodybuilding Competition, allowing nine competitors involved in the club to show off their figures.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

As the competitors lined up in the hallway before entering the room, yells and grunts could be heard during their preparations.

“Are you guys ready to freaking rock and roll?” Austin Towle, the club’s president, said.

Will Gordinier, the club’s THON chair, said the club had eight weeks to set up the event.

“People were interested, so we made it happen,” Gordinier (sophomore-finance) said.

Spectators were charged $5 upon entrance, while judges and competitors paid $10. All funds would benefit THON, according to the club's primary THON chair and THON 2023 dancer Alyssa Nunziata.

Gordinier said he first started lifting when he was in sixth grade.

“A great body means a great mind,” Gordinier said. “The bodybuilding club was a place for me to kind of express that.”

The competition hosted eight male competitors who first showed their personal routine. The following individuals competed: Jonny Hannon, Mattias Edenkrans, Braden Edwards, Jacob Hillegass, Gordinier, Tyler Snow, Joseph Goonan and Garrick Zheng.

They were then called out for two comparison rounds.

“We’re people who fight in the gym to be the best versions of ourselves,” Gordinier said. “We know our kids are fighting cancer, so we wanted to do something that brings out our personalities and show them how much we care about them.”

The eight competitors were asked to show various poses, including their front lat spread, side chest pose, rear lat spread, side tricep pose and their favorite classic pose.

“This one’s the moneymaker,” Towle (senior-human resources) said, as members showed their rear lat spread.

As competitor grunts grew louder, Nunziata (junior-kinesiology) told the member in charge of music to turn it up.

The male competition round ended with Goonan in third, Hannon in second and Snow in first.

The single female competitor, Veronica Zelner, said she’s five weeks out from her first real bodybuilding competition in Atlantic City — competitions like these allow her to show “the culmination of all [her] work” while “presenting [her] message.”

Zelner (junior-political science) said with her goal being to “go pro in bodybuilding,” this fundraiser acted as a “dress rehearsal.”

“When you love something so much,” Zelner said, “you do anything in the world to be out here.”

