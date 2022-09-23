The Penn state Board of Trustees passed multiple resolutions today at its monthly meeting including, Penn State's 2022-23 operating budget and a request for state-appropriated funds.

The board passed a resolution with one opposition vote to approve the 2022-23 proposed operating budget for the university in the amount of $8.6 billion in efforts to have a balanced budget by summer of 2025.

They also voted unanimously to pass a resolution to approve a state appropriation request, submitted by board officers, to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and subsequent departments for more than $469 million.

The state funds, if received, would be distributed to the following departments: $357.3 million for general support, $60.6 million for agricultural research and cooperative extension, $31.5 million for Pennsylvania College of Technology, $15.9 million for Penn State Health and the College of Medicine and $2.35 million for Invent Penn State.

Another resolution passed with one opposition vote to expand and modernize the Penn State College of Medicine in the amount of $37.3 million for funding and award contracts.

"For the past two years, the College of Medicine has been the top externally funded college at Penn State University," according to the resolution posted in the agenda for the meeting.

The board re-appointed Penn State Investment Council members James Brandau and Colleen Ostrowski with one opposition vote. Both are non-university employees, with their terms ending in 2025 instead of 2022, according to the agenda notes.

