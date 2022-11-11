The Penn State Board of Trustees voted to approve the final phase of the East Halls renovation project on Friday.

Phase 2c includes the renovation of the final three residence halls — Hastings, Stone and Snyder, according to a release.

Senior Vice President for Finance & Business and Treasurer Sara Thorndike said the renovations will "add 50 years of life" to the halls.

The price of renovated dorms will be 11.7% higher than traditional-style dorms, Thorndike said.

This phase's project budget will be $95.3 million. Funding will come from "self-supported borrowing and Housing and Food Service reserves," the release said.

The East Halls renovation project began in 2016 when the university first started renovating the 60-year-old buildings. In addition to renovating the buildings, the project added two additional residence halls.

The project has upgraded "air conditioning, shared semi-private bathrooms, security and access upgrades, new windows, community kitchens and community areas such as study lounges, collaboration spaces, music and presentation practice rooms, gaming spaces and additional meeting and social areas," according to the release.

