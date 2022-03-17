Penn State announced plans to open a “Cow & Cookie” shop later this month in the HUB-Robeson Center.

“Cow & Cookie” is a collaborative “retail dessert partnership” between the Penn State Berkey Creamery and Penn State Bakery. The two have worked together to create a new dessert, the Quake.

According to Penn State news, the “exclusive” dessert will be available for mobile ordering at the “Cow & Cookie” location set to open near Sbarro in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The Quake is a “soft-serve ice cream blended with Penn State Bakery treats such as cookie crumbles, cheesecake pieces, brownie bites and other confections,” according to Penn State news.

This is not the first time that the Penn State Berkey Creamery and Penn State Bakery have partnered to create a new dessert. Most recently, the two have partnered to develop “ice cream cookie sandwiches, a combination of bakery cookies and Creamery ice cream,” according to Penn State news.

Orders for the new dessert must be made through Penn State Eats mobile ordering in the Penn State Go app. There will be no walk-up ordering.

According to Penn State news, the official opening date will be posted on Penn State Berkey Creamery and Penn State Bakery social media platforms. The date will also be available on the Penn State Eats website.

