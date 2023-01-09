Penn State is searching for a new executive vice president and provost and considering candidates nationally. The search for candidates is set to begin in January and the chosen candidate will succeed the last interim executive vice president and provost, Justin Schwartz, according to a release.

Russell Reynolds Associates, a search firm with 47 offices worldwide, has been hired to help fill the role.

The search for candidates is being led by a committee of staff, students and faculty from across all of Penn State's commonwealth campuses, the release said.

"The provost is a critical position to fill, and our search committee intends to identify the right individual who shares Penn State's values and vision, is wholly supportive of our land-grant mission, and truly wants to help faculty, staff, and students find success during their time with our university," Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said.

