A Walk Around Campus, Agricultural Engineering Building

The top of Penn State's Agricultural Engineering Building stands out from the trees decorating the front of the Borland Building at the north end of the university's University Park, Pa. campus. Behind the Agricultural Engineering Building, pictured Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Runkle Hall and the Warnock Commons peek out, showcasing a small portion of North Halls.

 Jeremiah Hassel

During the 2019-20 academic year, Penn State has awarded 6,473 undergraduate degrees in STEM fields — the highest number of all American Universities, according to Forbes.

Following Penn State, the University of California (Berkeley), Texas A&M University, Arizona State University and Purdue University each graduated more than 4,000 STEM majors in 2019-20.

The Big Ten Conference makes up 40% of the universities in the top 20 schools for most STEM major degrees.

Additionally, Penn State is one of four universities to “appear in both the STEM and business top 20s,” according to Forbes.

