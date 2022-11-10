With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday.

Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.

Shuttles will be available to and from the game beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The shuttles will continue running until two hours after the game ends.

Tailgating will also be permitted at Innovation Park, the release said.

Penn State will provide towing in the event a fan’s vehicle gets stuck in a grass lot.

Additionally, the Overnight RV lot will open as scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday but will close from noon on Friday until 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Fans who plan to arrive by RV on Friday will be allowed to park at Grange Fair Park and will not be required to present their ORV permit.

Although the ORV lot will open on Saturday morning, shuttles will also be provided from Grange Fair Park to Beaver Stadium. Fans who wish to stay at Grange Fair Park overnight on Saturday will also be permitted to do so.

ORV pass holders who are interested in parking a car instead of an RV will be allowed to park one car per ORV permit.

There will also be no game day parking in Lot 36 available for purchase. Fans who wish to purchase parking on game day will be able to park in either the East or Eisenhower parking deck, which can be accessed through the West Zone.

Tailgating is not permitted in University Parking Decks.

Penn State Athletics will continue to monitor lot conditions and will provide fans with further updates as needed.

