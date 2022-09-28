A release from Penn State Athletics announced that beer sales will begin at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.

Starting Oct. 1, beer sales will be available throughout the stadium everywhere except locations closest to the student section, according to a release.

Anyone 21 years or older will be required to show ID to receive a wristband and all IDs will be scanned during the purchase.

Each customer can purchase up to two 16 ounce cans at one time, according to the release, and all alcohol sales will be cashless.

At the end of the third quarter, all alcohol sales will stop, and no alcohol purchased in the stadium is permitted to leave the stadium, the release said.

