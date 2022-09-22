A Penn State assistant research professor was charged with stalking after allegedly attempting to take photographs up a Penn State employee's skirt, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Brandon A. Schwartz was charged with four misdemeanor counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of criminal attempt of invasion of privacy, according to court documents.

Schwartz allegedly followed the employee and other females in the Willard building on multiple occasions throughout July and August, a criminal complaint said. Schwartz was observed to hold his cell phone with a hand tucked into his pocket.

On Aug. 3, the employee reported that Schwartz was allegedly following her closely up the stairwell and holding his phone in a position to take a photograph up her skirt, the complaint said.

According to court documents, investigators connected Schwartz to his office in the Hosler building when looking at security footage from the Willard building. He "displayed a pattern" of walking to the Willard building and "loitering" in a stairwell between 2-2:30 p.m.

When interviewed, Schwartz denied knowledge of the events and said he "assured" it "won't happen again."

According to the complaint, investigators found an internet search history on Schwartz's phone that read "what is a peeping tom?," "examples of peeping tom," "living with a peeping tom" and other searches related to "voyeurism."

"The University is aware of these disturbing criminal charges and is investigating in accordance with Penn State policy and applicable law," Penn State spokesperson Wyatt Dubois said. "The University is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all members of the Penn State Community."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 under the office of Magisterial District Judge Steven Lachman.

