Penn State Arts Fest welcomes artists with different mediums, inspirations

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts 2022 welcomed artists from many walks of life and from several different cities throughout the country this past weekend.

Dozens of independent artists presented an array of different styles and color palettes in their tents as part of the Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition.

One of these many artists was Robert Flowers, a watercolor artist from Summerfield, North Carolina.

During his first years as a painter, Flowers depicted wildlife for commissions, he said.

Despite having success, he said he felt a special connection with painting landscapes, as it reminded him of his childhood.

“Landscape is just reflective of my upbringing,” Flowers said. “[When you are] raised on a farm in southern Virginia, you naturally gravitate toward things that hold your heart, that hold your memories.”

The artist said he painted all over the country, spending much of his time in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee and Ohio.

“I paint the things that capture my attention, that make me look back a second time,” Flowers said.

According to Flowers, the main inspiration for his work has been the peacefulness and tranquility he finds in the American landscape — a source that has always been present in his life.

“When I see something that's very tranquil and the light is just right, I'm just going to be compelled to put it down,” Flowers said.

Flowers' process as an artist begins with a miniature painting, as he said he always carries a pocket paint set in preparation to paint at any given time.

He said he begins with a miniature painting and then takes it back to his studio to work on the actual piece.

As an artist with multiple years of experience with watercolor on paper, Flowers said he finds a particular beauty in nature in every season — always feeling inspired by nature no matter the color palette.

“I love them all. You have to have the eye because we are surrounded by beauty no matter the season,” Flowers said.

One of the places Flowers is inspired by is the Pine Creek Gorge, often referred to as “the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania.”

He said he currently spends eight to 10 weeks out of the year painting in Pennsylvania.

When choosing what landscape to paint or where to find inspiration in nature, Flowers said he spends most of his time outside doing activities like fishing or hiking.

“I don't go out looking for things to paint, they pick me,” Flowers said.

Artist Joe Martino from Louisville, Ohio, said he was a teacher for most of his career but has been focusing on fine art for about 20 years.

Martino said when he first started painting, he used to mostly depict landscapes, seascapes, lighthouses and people.

Before specializing in contemporary abstract art, Martino said he would only do some abstract paintings over the years “to loosen up a little bit.”

“I just had so much fun doing the abstracts that I thought, ‘Why, instead of spending all my time painting that perfect barn, I can just have fun,’” Martino said.

For Martino, inspiration comes to him naturally, as he starts each canvas without thinking of a particular outcome but is greatly influenced by science and nature.

“When I paint, I usually don't have anything in mind. I turn up the music, and I let it kind of flow,” Martino said.

What Martino said he enjoys the most when creating his abstract pieces is the process behind creating the texture.

Once he gets it the way he wants, he then proceeds to start coloring them with acrylic paint.

Martino said he uses gesso paint, pieces of paper, fabric and even metal for the layers of paint on top of the initial textures he creates.

“I like it when people touch it because it's very organic and textured,” Martino said. ”I love it.”

As a contemporary abstract artist, Martino said one of the things he enjoys the most is when people get attached to things they see in his paintings that he didn't have in mind when creating them.

“I love to create these paintings that you don't ever get tired of looking at,” Martino said. “You can see different things in them.”

One of the newest techniques Martino has been incorporating into his work is adding pieces of semi-precious rocks in his work, such as turquoise and tiger’s eye — which according to him, are accents that add some interest.

“It's a process of having fun and tinkering around,” Martino said.

As a former marine biology teacher, Martino said he spent a lot of his time on beaches, observing water and waves — which became a big source of inspiration when creating his pieces.

“When I create, I'm just creating the textures and the mood of the painting, and when people see something, that's charming,” Martino said.

Sunflower Glass Studio co-owner, artist Karen Caldwell from Stockton, New Jersey, said she has been working with glass for 45 years.

Now her art is fused glass as well as botanicals, which she called her “nature theme of art.”

“My backyard started as my inspiration,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said she started by making art inspired from what was in her environment. Then, she transitioned to doing custom work as her business expanded, but she still paints plants that grow around her in her fused meadow series windows.

Caldwell said another important aspect about her art is the process, as she uses fusing temperature to what is considered “tab fusing.”

This allows all of her work to be dimensional, getting the textures of the flowers that add to the realistic feeling of it.

Caldwell said her fascination with glass art started when she saw the movie “Pollyanna” during her childhood years.

“There's a scene in the movie where they would take prisms off a chandelier, and they would hang it in the window, and you would get all the rainbows from the walls,” Caldwell said. “In my early 20s, when I first started [making] glass, that was what inspired me.”

Caldwell said she has been working on this medium for 10 years but had 40-plus years backing up her skill level.

“I've not reached my level. I'm still working on it,” Caldwell said. “That's what the challenge is, so there's no point where I can retire because I still have things that I have to do and create.”

Caldwell said the plant she paints dictates her color palette — often going for lively colors for her work.

“I tend to arrange within certain color tones, but it's the bright tone that makes you happy when you look at it,” Caldwell said. “I view these things as everlasting flowers.”

Another landscape-inspired artist is Phillip Harris from Poughkeepsie, New York.

He said he has been painting his whole life.

Harris explained his painting process as painting “on location,” as he goes halfway with the painting on the spot and then finishes it in his studio.

“This is my life, not a hobby,” Harris said.

Part of his schedule as an artist is traveling to conferences and events all over the country, as he was recently in Denver, Chicago and now, State College.

When referring to inspirations, landscapes have been the heart of his art since he was young, he said.

“Well, I love the landscapes; I think our landscapes are threatened,” Harris said. “I think we live in a very fragile time, with climate change, overpopulation.”

Harris said landscapes and nature have been a mold for him and for people who live surrounded by nature.

According to the artist, “Landscapes are essential to our well-being.”

“Personally, being a little older, having lost my parents, all the things I go through, I found myself going out to nature to heal myself, to nurture my spirit,” Harris said. “And I think our landscape is an extension of the divine.”

Some of the many elements Harris likes about landscapes he paints are the quietness and the instant connection he feels — describing them as simple things that can be “very beautiful.”

“Being connected with the miracle of it, that's what drives me to these places,” Harris said.

Despite painting landscapes in every season, Harris said he likes to paint nature during winter, as some elements would not be appreciated in other seasons — such as the way light plays across the landscape with snow.

“When all the leaves fall, you can see deep into space — you can see the distance,” Harris said.

Being inspired by landscapes and nature around him, Harris said the process itself is inspiring, feeling thankful for his drawing gifts he said he started to explore when he was 3 years old.

“If you… follow those gifts and you can make it your livelihood, I think that is living at a pretty high level,” Harris said.

Harris also said he appreciates talents in every person, because according to him, “Many people have talents, and they don't use it,” which leads them to follow a more narrow journey in life rather than venturing into the one they are truly inspired by.

“To me, when you are inspired,” Harris said, “it helps you go through hard times.”