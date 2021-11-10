Penn State announces this year's GivingTuesday to begin Nov. 29

Penn State announced its seventh GivingTuesday celebration will begin on Nov. 29 at 6:55 p.m. and last until Nov. 30 at midnight.

This year's GivingTuesday will be the largest University-wide celebration to date, with more than 140 campaigns representing student organizations and alumni interest groups. There will also be at least one project from each college and campus.

On Nov. 15, individuals may begin to sign up to became a champion by creating a fundraising campaign that benefits any active GivingTuesday campaign. Graduates of the Last Decade who make a donation of $5 or more to a campaign will receive a 1:1 match up to $100 from the University. Additionally, $25 will be added to alumni's first contributions to a GivingTueday campaigns, thanks to the Peter Weiler Family Endowment in Advancement and Philanthropy.

Penn State’s Student Philanthropy Network will host an event on Nov. 30, which will take place in person at the HUB-Robeson Center to promote the student-led campaigns that are fundraising.

GivingTuesday donations will help “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence," a campaign with the goal to keep the doors open to higher education for hard-working students regardless of financial status, create experiences that go beyond the classroom, serve communities and fuel discovery.

As of November 19, sign-ups will begin with the creation of a fundraising page for any of the GivingTuesday Campaigns.

