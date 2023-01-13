Penn State Law in University Park will continue with its first-year J.D. enrollment plans for fall 2023, according to an email from Penn State Law.

The announcement stated that Penn State Law “remain[s] committed to providing an outstanding, fully accredited, full three-year J.D. program of legal education in University Park to [its] incoming students.”

Penn State created a panel to develop recommendations for the reunification of its two law schools, Penn State Law in University Park and Dickinson Law in Carlisle. This reunified school will be known as Penn State Dickinson Law.

The announcement also relayed several facts:

J.D. students enrolling at Penn State Law in University Park for fall 2023 can expect to spend all three years of their J.D. program in University Park.

Penn State Law and Penn State Dickinson Law continue to have separate applications.

Penn State Law will continue to uphold "high standards" for J.D. admission. Scholarships remain available and will be renewed for all three years of J.D. study if students stay in good standing.

Penn State Law said it's “dedicated to delivering a program of legal education that meets the expectations of excellence held by our students, faculty and staff” throughout the reunification process of the law schools, according to the email.

