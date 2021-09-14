Penn State football is playing Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Beaver stadium, and ESPN’s College GameDay will air from the Old Main Lawn on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, which will lead to parking, transit and traffic changes, according to the Penn State Transportation Services website.

The following road closures will be in effect:

Pollock road will be closed between Fraser Rd. and Henderson Dr. starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Old Main parking lot will be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday until Saturday. ROO permit holders will be reassigned to Brown A parking behind the Willard building. Overflow parking for Brown A holders will be available at the Nittany Deck.

The Brown C parking area will be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday until Saturday. ROO, LOO and ADA access will remain open through Friday as well as access to reserved spaces.

Brown B and Brown E parking areas will be closed until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Permit holders should park at the Eisenhower or Nittany Decks

According to the update, Penn State is suggesting the following transportation and parking recommendations for fans attending the game:

Students are encouraged to walk to Old Main lawn or take the CATA White or Blue Loop bus.

Students and fans planning to park near College GameDay location are encouraged to park at the HUB, Eisenhower, East, Nittany, and West decks on campus or the Beaver Avenue Garage, the Fraser Street Garage, the Pugh Street Garage and metered spots downtown.

Fans planning to park in Beaver stadium lots are encouraged to walk to the Old Main lawn or take the CATA White or Blue Loop bus downtown.

Football parking requires a football permit and more information about these parking areas can be found on the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletic's website.

Penn State Transportation Services is also offering additional parking at East, HUB and Nittany decks for $40 (payable by credit card), Eisenhower Deck for $40 (cash only) and West Deck for $25 (payable by credit card).

On Saturday, the East, HUB, Nittany and West Decks standard parking rates ($1 per hour) will apply for the first two hours and then event rates will be in effect.

Tailgating is prohibited at the campus parking decks, the update said.

For Weekend visitor parking:

Visitors planning to park overnight must park at at the East, HUB, Nittany or West decks

Overnight parking is prohibited elsewhere.

Standard parking rates apply for the first 24 hours ($1 per hour/$12 daily maximum fee), then event rates will be in effect.

There is a $50 fee for Thursday arrivals and $45 fee for Friday arrivals, the update said.

For Saturday’s home game, the follow parking lots will be closed starting midnight on Friday:

Commuter lots (Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North)

Porter South

Orange L (all sections)

Yellow H (all sections)

Yellow M

Yellow V

Orange A OPP (east and west)

Orange A Katz

Orange B Softball

Orange H (all sections located north of Hastings Road)

Orange O Park Ave.

Silver G

Silver J (all sections)

The east half of Lot Orange U will also be reserved beginning midnight Friday night. All vehicles must be removed from these areas no later than midnight.

On Saturday, faculty, staff and student parking permits are allowed at all faculty lots west of Bigler Road, the update said.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Park Avenue, Porter Road and other roadways near Beaver Stadium will follow one-way traffic patterns and Curtin road will be closed throughout the day.

More information about routing is available on Penn State Athletic's website.

CATA's Blue Loop, White Loop, and Red Link will still operate on Saturday with some adjustments to their routes.

Visit CATA’s website for more information regarding routing.

