Penn State has announced several parking and traffic changes for the Men's Hockey game against Niagara at 6 p.m. Friday due to the Homecoming Parade, according to a release.

The traffic restrictions to accommodate the parade are as follows:

Porter Road between Curtin Road and the south entrance to the Jordan East parking area from 4:30 p.m. until parade has left the area — around around 6 p.m.

Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road from 4:30 p.m. to the end of the parade.

Curtin Road between University Drive and Bigler Road from 5:30 p.m. to the end of the parade.

Bigler Road between Curtin Road and Pollock Road from 5:30 p.m. to the end of the parade.

Pollock Road between Bigler Road and Shortlidge Road from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the parade.

Shortlidge Road between Pollock Road and College Avenue from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the parade.

College Avenue between Shortlidge Road and Burrowes Road from 5:30 p.m. until the parade ends.

Burrowes Road between College Avenue and Curtin Road from 5:30 p.m. until the parade ends.

Parking for the Men's Hockey game will be at Stadium West, Jordan East and Porter North lots, according to a release, and pre-paid parking will be available for $5.50 on the parking website until Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Parking on the day of will be $10 cash, the release said. The doors to the event will open at 5 p.m. for those arriving early to avoid traffic.

The Yellow H Shields and Wagner parking lots will be reserved premium permit holders from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., but after 5:30 p.m., parking will be available in the aforementioned lots.

ADA parking for Friday’s men's hockey game will be available at the southwest corner of Stadium West near the intersection of University Drive and Curtin Road, the release said.

For more information, visit the Penn State Transportation website.

