Penn State Transportation Services announced parking information for commencement ceremonies from May 6-8. All commencement parking will be available at no charge.

For commencement ceremonies at Bryce Jordan Center, parking will be available at Jordan East, and Stadium West. Parking availability will be based on direction of University Police and event staff parking staff.

ADA parking for BJC will be located at the northwest corner of Jordan East near Gate B, and the section of Lot Orange L.

Transportation Services said it to not drop off or pick up guests outside of designated ADA parking areas. Curtain Road will be closed for vehicle traffic between University Drive and entrance to Jordan East for most of the ceremonies for safe pedestrian access.

For ceremonies in Pegula Ice Area on Friday, general parking will be available at Jordan East and Stadium West parking areas, as well as East Parking Deck. For ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, attendees are encouraged to park in East Parking Deck.

ADA parking for Pegula will be available at the section of Lot Yellow H at the Shields Building.

For ceremonies in Eisenhower Auditorium, parking is available at Eisenhower Parking Deck. ADA parking will also be available in the parking deck on each level, with elevator access in the south corner.

MORE CONTENT

State College announces changes in parking policies for graduation weekend The State College Parking Department announced Thursday two changes to its parking policy in…