Penn State announced Amber Grove will take on the role of the new Title IX coordinator at the university Nov. 9, according to a Tuesday press release.

Grove, who worked with the University of North Carolina Wilmington, has experience in higher education in areas such as sexual harassment and misconduct prevention, gender-based discrimination and student conduct, the release said.

Grove will lead the university in order to “ensure compliance” with Title IX policies. She will replace current Title IX coordinator Suzanne Adair, who’s served in the role since October 2021 on an “interim basis,” the release said.

As part of her new role as Title IX coordinator, Grove will work with Penn State’s campuses and offices to increase education and strengthen outreach efforts that focus on sexual misconduct and harassment.

According to the release, Grove will work with the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response, Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, Gender Equity Center and other offices at Penn State, in order to oversee Penn State University’s response to Title IX reports.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Behind the scenes of Penn State students working at the common desks Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Commons Desks at Penn State do it all.