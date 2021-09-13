Penn State’s Hispanic Heritage Month organizing committee will hold virtual and socially distanced events in observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month from mid-September until mid-October, according to Penn State News.

This year's event them is “¡A Nuestra Salud!: Health in the Latinx Community,” which was influenced by the pandemic, the update said.

At University Park, on Wednesday, the College of Information Sciences and Technology will host Alumni Identity Talks: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage from noon until 1 p.m., where panelists will share personal education and professional experiences, the update said.

Thursday, the public can register for a free virtual event with Sonia Manzano — an author and actress known for her role as María in “Sesame Street” — called “How to talk to Kids about Race and Racism,” according to the update.

The virtual Q&A will be held at 8 p.m. and will focus on teaching families how to talk about topical matters like race.

Then, the Hispanic Heritage Month Night of Remembrance will be held in the Worship Hall of the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 22, the update said.

According to the release, the occasion will be dedicated to “remembering” and “celebrating the lives” of people lost during the pandemic.

The next event will be a virtual conversation called "Being an Agent of Change" with Ricardo Almodovar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, where Almodovar will discuss his work and how students can become more involved in community advocacy.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, a theatrical production based on interviews with undocumented immigrants from Latin America will be held in the Eisenhower Auditorium with a free “Artistic Viewpoints” discussion held prior at 6:30 p.m.

On Oct. 1, “¡Vamonos! 2021” — a recruitment event for Latina/o high schoolers in Pennsylvania — will be held at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m, with registration required.

Then, on Oct. 4 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., García Peña will hold the discussion “A Full Stature of Humanity: Latinx Difference, Colonial Musings, and Black Belonging During Reconstruction” on Zoom or in 102 Kern Building.

To attend via Zoom, email odb2@psu.edu.

The next event is the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Keystone Event: ‘The Latino Health Paradox,’ which will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The update said, those interested in attending can email sandoval@psu.edu for the Zoom link.

The event will focus on Latinx health and the “mystery behind Latinx epidemiological outcomes,” according to the release.

Following this event is the Hispanic Heritage Month Cultural Night with Denisse Rojas Márquez: “A Nuestra Salud: Community Action in 2021,” which will be held in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center on Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m

Although the event is free, tickets are required for attendance, the update said.

The last scheduled event for National Hispanic Heritage Month is Dolores Huerta Day of Service: “Own Your Health!” Health Clinic and Fiar.

According to the release, the event will be held in the Heritage Hall of the HUB-Robeson Center on Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

At the event, community members will learn about health resources on and off campus. The release also said participants can partake in free “noninvasive health and physical readiness assessments” and other health opportunities.

At Penn State Berks, events will be held throughout the month as well as at Penn State DuBois.

