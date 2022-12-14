Penn State Transportation Services announced a "Midnight Clear" for ice and snow removal on Wednesday and Thursday nights due to the winter weather forecast on Thursday, according to a release.

Parking will be prohibited on faculty and staff lots on campus and at Innovation Park from midnight to 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. The restriction includes University vehicles and applies to employee work shifts, the release said.

The roof levels of all five parking decks will close Wednesday at 7 p.m. Overnight parking for faculty, staff and department vehicles will be available through 7:30 a.m. in the parking decks.

Lot Orange H, Lot Orange A, Lot Orange U, all fenced parking compounds and farm areas will be available for overnight parking as well, according to the release.

