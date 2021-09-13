Blue-White, parking lots

The parking lots surrounding Beaver Stadium sit empty on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the intended date of the 2020 Blue-White Game.

 Lindsey Toomer

Drive-thru flu shot vaccinations will be available to students starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the Porter North Lot from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the University's website.

The vaccination sites at University Park will operate until Wednesday, Oct. 20, and the lot is located outside of Beaver Stadium.

Students are able to sign up online for vaccinations and the full schedule for University Park and commonwealth campuses is available on the university’s website.

