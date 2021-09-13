Drive-thru flu shot vaccinations will be available to students starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the Porter North Lot from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the University's website.

The vaccination sites at University Park will operate until Wednesday, Oct. 20, and the lot is located outside of Beaver Stadium.

Students are able to sign up online for vaccinations and the full schedule for University Park and commonwealth campuses is available on the university’s website.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State announces National Hispanic Heritage Month events Penn State’s Hispanic Heritage Month organizing committee will hold virtual and socially dis…