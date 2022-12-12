Penn State will host its fall 2022 commencement ceremony and award diplomas to graduates on Dec. 17 in the Bryce Jordan Center, according to a release.

If unable to attend in-person, the ceremony will be available via livestream after the completion of commencement, according to a release.

The ceremony will be divided by college and level of degree:

9 a.m. — Baccalaureate and associate degree ceremony hosting: College of Agricultural Sciences, Smeal College of Business, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, College of Engineering and College of Information Sciences and Technology.

12:30 p.m. — Baccalaureate and associate degree ceremony hosting: College of Arts and Architecture, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, College of Education, College of Health and Human Development, College of the Liberal Arts, Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing and Eberly College of Science.

4:30 p.m. — Masters and doctoral degree ceremony hosting: the graduate school.

