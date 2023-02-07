Penn State announced the test-optional admissions program will be extended for two additional years until 2025 for undergraduate admissions.

Prospective students will be able to apply to Penn State without the requirement of having to submit SAT or ACT scores, according to the release.

This announcement will extend through the fall 2025 semester.

Although test-optional policies were originally intended as a one-year response to the coronavirus pandemic, the extension of these policies aims to continue standardized testing relief.

According to the release, Penn State has seen an increased number of applicants that have applied test-optional. Going forward, the university will continue to assess the test-optional program and its potential impacts.

