Penn State will launch a new diversity, education, inclusion and belonging initiative this month called "BUILD @ Penn State," according to a release.

The initiative comes as part of Penn State's "ongoing commitment to combatting bias and intolerance and building a more diverse, equitable institution that welcomes community members from all backgrounds and identities."

BUILD @ Penn State is now available through Penn State's Learning Resource Network and includes three tracks. The first is for "the importance of inclusion in the work place," the release said.

According to the release, all Penn State employees are "encouraged" to complete the first track by February 2023.

“This curriculum is a valuable resource for our community to expand their knowledge of DEIB concepts and learn more about others in the process," Suzanne Adair, the associate vice president for the Affirmative Action Office at Penn State, said.

