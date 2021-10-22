Penn State announced President Eric Barron will host a virtual town hall at 4 p.m. on Nov. 8 to address sexual misconduct at the university and Penn State's response efforts, according to a release.

The virtual event will be streamed here and archived online to view after the event, the release said.

Among the panel will be Suzanne Adair, associate vice president for affirmative action, Tamla Lewis, associate general counsel, Danny Shaha, assistant vice president of Student Affairs and Yvette Willson, interim director of the Gender Equity Center, and student Nora Van Horn, a Schreyer Honors College scholar and member of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition.

At the town hall, Barron will provide an "overview of progress" in education and prevention, policy reviewal among other topics. Panelists will answer questions about these issues and community support, mitigation and survivor advocacy, the release said.

Questions can be submitted via a Google Form prior to the event.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE