Penn State alumnus John Hursh said he remembered it being a hot and sunny day in July when he first saw an elderly woman laying on the ground at the bus stop.

Hursh said he remembered thinking, “Why do we collectively as a community allow that?”

To Hursh, the answer was very simple — put a bench at the bus stop.

Inspired by Strong Towns Podcast, a podcast focused on urban planning and ways citizens can make positive changes in their towns, Hursh said he wanted to find a way to help people who were struggling within his community.

“These people generally fly under the radar,” Hursh said.

With this in mind, Hursh said he began placing chairs at different bus stops around Lancaster County — having placed a total of 20 to 30 chairs at places where he noticed people struggled.

“Even in a place where you would kind of expect better, you see this woman who clearly is not [supposed] to be laying on the sidewalk, and she's laying on the sidewalk,” Hursh said. “I think we all need to do better.”

Hursh, a 2018 graduate of the Penn State Smeal College of Business and College of the Liberal Arts with degrees in accounting and economics, said he was born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and has always felt “incredibly rooted and connected” to the city.

“We're all in this together,” Hursh said. “If you want to make a positive impact in the world, looking locally is a good bet.”

Laura Pauls-Thomas, a resident of Lancaster City who uses the bus one to two times a week, said when she first saw the chair at the bus stop, she was “touched and delighted,” and she immediately took a picture of it to share on social media.

Pauls-Thomas, an involved community member and board member at The Common Wheel bike shop, said the chairs were a way of bringing attention to the needs of people who are “typically bypassed.”

“It is a powerful example of how really anyone can step up and present some kind of solution to an issue that they see in their community,” Pauls-Thomas said.

For her, the chairs changed the way she thought about transportation and triggered a conversation in her mind of, “Who is taking the bus, what are their needs and is the community meeting their needs?”

“I think there's a lot that we can do to make bus stops more visible and more comfortable,” Pauls-Thomas said.

A local resident of Lancaster, Adam Gibson, said he regularly uses public transit to get around places, and he first noticed the chairs on Lincoln Highway.

Gibson, a sales associate at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Park City, said he appreciated having the chairs at the bus stops.

“If you're walking, if you're coming from work, it's always nice to have a place to sit down other than a curb,” Gibson said. “I appreciate it.”

Once he noticed the first chair, Gibson said he started noticing the others located at different bus stops.

“It's just nice to see somebody doing something for people,” Gibson said. “We definitely should be there for one another and setting examples, you know. Even if it's just something as simple as giving a person a chair to sit in after a long day at work.”

In response to Hursh placing chairs at local bus stops, Red Rose Transit Authority of Lancaster responded with comments discouraging riders from using the chairs due to safety concerns, according to a news release.

Hursh said he understood and respected the issues RRTA raised with the chairs, but he said he wished RRTA had also addressed its plan for individuals sitting on the sidewalk.

Pauls-Thomas said her gut reaction to RRTA’s response was sadness and disappointment.

“This whole project and initiative is important because it really sheds light on the freedom of transportation that is available to people in Lancaster County,” Pauls-Thomas said. “The chairs being placed at the bus stops was a way of showing care to people in the community, who are usually disregarded or bypassed or ignored or seen as lesser than for some reason.”

RRTA did not respond when asked about its decision to discourage people from sitting on Hursh’s chairs.

Despite most of the chairs being removed now by unknown individuals, Hursh said he succeeded in pushing the needle in the right direction and continuing the conversation about people who use alternative means of transportation.

Having received attention from people in the local community and via social media platforms, Hursh said he hopes more people, as a result, are going to notice the people standing at the bus stops.

“Anyone can and should take action when they see an issue in their community that they can solve,” Pauls-Thomas said. “They can make a really big difference to individuals like myself who benefited from having that seat at the bus stop.”

