Penn State alumni Dennis and Sandra Parker Hall pledged a gift of $75,000 to name and construct the future Fountain Garden Terrace, according to a release.

The Fountain Garden Terrace will be part of the Fountain Garden at the entrance to the Arboretum, which will include oval terraces guiding visitors toward the fountain and two additional gardens, the release said.

"The Halls have invested generously in the educational elements of the Arboretum for many years,” Sanford Smith, interim director of the Arboretum, said. “Now their philanthropy is aimed at creating a spectacular and inviting entrance into the places where their prior gifts and volunteer contributions impact and inspire thousands of visitors each year."

In 1977, the Halls moved to State College and earned master's degrees in education from Penn State in 1985 and 1987.

The Halls have volunteered at the Arboretum since 2014, according to the release. They are members of the College of Agricultural Sciences Volunteer Development Council and have endowed the Sandra L. Parker and Dennis K. Hall Educational Program Support to the Children’s Garden.

The Halls contributed to the development of the Children’s Garden by supporting the In and Out Creek and the “Parker” the caterpillar bench, the release said.

“In many cases, without philanthropy, these places and programs may not exist. Funding sources are often tenuous, and endowments, gifts and scholarships make a difference,” Dennis said.

The Halls endowed the Sandra Parker Hall and Dennis K. Hall Educational Equity Scholarship in 2020, the release said.

“We want to pay it forward,” Sandra. “We look back to where we had some help and were able to use facilities and had excellent opportunities, and now we’re in a position to offer support of our own.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE