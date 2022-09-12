A Penn State alumni couple have recently illustrated their belief in the university's commitment to human rights education by beginning a new initiative and endowing an existing one.

Vic and Dena Hammel, who met at University Park, have committed $5 million to create the Hammel Family Human Rights Initiative. The initiative’s first project is supporting and providing permanent funding for the Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights Education Initiative at Penn State.

The HGHRE Initiative, which is in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, provides K-12 educators with resources to teach students difficult topics effectively while implementing themes of critical thinking, empathy, active listening and more into educational spaces.

The 2021-22 school year was the first in which educators participated in the HGHRE Initiative’s program — an inquiry-based pedagogy in which teachers actively research ways to broach difficult topics.

Boaz Dvir, the HGHRE Initiative’s founder and director, said its pilot year had “growth and success” much “bigger than expected.”

“The impact of the program out of the gate was really strong,” Dvir said. “From what teachers have told us, from what we’ve seen from the data we’ve collected and the research we’re conducting, this approach is clicking with educators. We knew this was needed, but I don’t think any of us understood just how much it was needed.”

With the positive results of HGHRE Initiative’s pilot year, Dvir noted the importance of recurring funding, especially given the nature of its programs — planning often occurs for full school years at a time, as well as months and sometimes even years in advance.

The endowment provided by the Hammels gives “a financial foundation on which to build” for the HGHRE Initiative, Dvir said. It enables future plans for scalability and expansion, he said.

Dvir, also an award-winning documentary filmmaker and journalism professor at Penn State, first met Vic and Dena at a Reading Jewish Film Series screening, co-sponsored by the city’s Trinity Lutheran Church, of a rough cut of one of his documentaries, “Cojot,” at the Fox Berkshire Theatre in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

The Hammels approached Dvir at the end of the screening, and according to Dvir, the three immediately realized they had common ground.

“They believe [the HGHRE Initiative] can be transformative for children and society,” Dvir said. “They want to make a difference, they’re humble and dedicated, and they truly care about society and civil discourse.”

Vic said he was “really impressed” by Dvir at the movie screening. A couple years later, he reconnected to Dvir through Elliott Weinstein, a mutual connection and a former member of the Penn State Board Trustees.

Once Vic reconnected with Dvir, he said he was motivated to become involved with his plans due to a combination of the “uniqueness” of Dvir’s vision and “a general good feeling about him.”

Vic said he caught onto Dvir’s vision wholeheartedly — he realized the importance of equipping K-12 teachers with the tools to teach difficult subjects effectively and the positive ripple effect it could have on society.

“I think Holocaust education today is actually more Holocaust awareness,” Vic said. “There’s not as much studying going on in terms of [asking], ‘What was the underlying reason — how did this happen? How could so many people who were not Nazis just sort of go along with this?’”

Part of the reason for the HGHRE Initiative is Act 70, a Pennsylvania law passed in 2014, which declared the importance in providing “children with an understanding of the importance of the protection of human rights and the potential consequences of unchecked ignorance, discrimination and persecution” and called for “a matter of high priority that children in this commonwealth be educated concerning the Holocaust, genocide and other human rights violations.”

Educational content about the Holocaust is not expected until seventh or eighth grade, which Vic said is a sensible age to be exposed to Holocaust imagery.

“And yet, as we all know, early education, early learning is the most critical time in your life,” Vic said. “But you don’t have to start with the history of the Holocaust, you can start with developing character.”

K-12 Pennsylvania educators who participate in the HGHRE initiative embark on their own research within a difficult subject of their choosing throughout the entire school year. When Vic realized this approach and its potential impact, he described it as a “lightbulb moment.”

“What this initiative is doing is dealing not with just the content of the Holocaust, but rather the critical thinking we need to have for people to evaluate what’s being said and the underlying rationale for making any kinds of decisions,” Vic said.

Weinstein, who leads the HGHRE Initiative’s fundraising efforts, explained how society can benefit from future generations learning critical thinking skills early in life.

“It's easier to work with children, to build great children and citizens, than to fix broken men and women,” Weinstein said. “This initiative, through the pedagogy of teaching [K-12 educators] to teach difficult subjects, tries to get kids to not be silent, to learn civic discourse, to be good citizens, to ask the right questions and know right from wrong.”

Weinstein said these goals need special attention, especially as children are increasingly exposed to misinformation online.

“This is to really regain what's important, which is the essence of Penn State,” Weinstein said. “It really is something we can all feel proud of.”

Vic also emphasized that the initiative is “apolitical.”

“We need to have a focus on human relations,” Vic said. “We need to [build] character and critical thinking … and that’s what this program is doing.”

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi, in a press release, commended the initiative in helping K-12 teachers “empower their students to think critically, to communicate across cultural and ideological barriers and to become engaged citizens who know that it is everyone’s responsibility to help defend human rights.”

According to Vic, Bendapudi has been a strong supporter and leader in Penn State’s commitment to human rights.

“She is really remarkable,” Vic said. “She has the most emotional intelligence of almost anybody I’ve ever met, and she understands how to motivate people.”

According to Vic, Bendapudi is making human rights “an important priority” and said he expects that commitment to be a part of her legacy at Penn State.

“The Hammels’ visionary philanthropy will be truly transformative in our efforts to help new generations understand the past, prevent future atrocities and honor the dignity of all peoples,” Bendapudi said in the release.

In the release, Bendapudi also said the ambition and support of the Hammel family can “greatly increase the number of teachers the initiative reaches, refine and enhance its programming and eventually expand its reach beyond Pennsylvania.”

Penn State’s capabilities and resources as a land grant institution also provide it with the ideal opportunity to become a leader in human rights initiatives, Vic said.

“We have proven this works with several hundred teachers, so now we have to work on the scalability to grow it for Pennsylvania,” Vic said. “And once we figure out how to do it from a scalability standpoint in Pennsylvania, [Bendapudi] believes we can make Penn State a national leader in human rights education — the national leader.”

Although nearly two dozen other states have laws similar to Act 70, according to Vic, Dvir’s work and Bendapudi’s support set Penn State apart.

The combination of faith in Penn State, Dvir and Bendapudi, and a personal connection to the consequences of attacks on human rights all play into the Hammels’ commitment, he said.

“My father escaped Nazi Germany in late December 1937, and some of his family stayed behind and were lost in the Holocaust — seven members of our family were killed in the concentration camps,” Vic said. “I have a deep interest in the Holocaust, but I believe more critically [in] the underlying reason that teaching human rights will deal with underlying reasons that would prevent a holocaust.”

Vic said his family history contributed to the thought behind naming the Hammel Family Human Rights Initiative.

“It’s not the Vic Hammel Initiative or even the Vic and Dena Hammel Initiative — it’s the Hammel Family Human Rights Initiative,” Vic said. “The family is hopefully the future — my children — but also to reflect on the family I lost in the Holocaust and my father who came to this country.”

Although support and funding for the HGHRE Initiative is the first endeavor of the Hammel Family Human Rights Initiative, and a project Vic said he is dedicated to for years to come, he said he looks forward to new ideas for his initiative in the future.

“I think [our initiative] could certainly include a more inward focus on Penn State itself,” he said. “I would respect whatever people other than myself see as important in the future.”

After retiring in 2009, Vic said he promised himself he would spend most of his time giving back and on the concept in Judaism of “tikkun olam,” which means “repair the world,” Vic said.

“‘Repair the world’ means to want to leave the world in a better position than when I entered it — and I really do,” Vic said.

Dvir, who also referenced “tikkun olam,” said he believes the HGHRE Initiative will be able to transform students and, therefore, transform society.

“When you look around, there’s so much strife, animosity and vitriol — we need better ways to engage with each other,” Dvir said. “It’s not too late for this next generation. If we can give them insight into the human condition, contextualize it to the here and now, and instill them with such skills as critical thinking, empathy and active listening, we can help them develop their identity and perspective and embrace others.”

