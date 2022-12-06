There are several ways for Penn State alumni to keep the love for their alma mater going and continue expanding the institution’s legacy even after they graduate — one of which is through any Penn State Alumni Association chapter.

According to Penn State Alumni Association’s online resources, there are currently 131 registered alumni chapters across the U.S. whose goals are to create a strong alumni network and “support the university’s mission of teaching, research and service.”

The Franklin County Chapter Endowed Scholarship was created with this in mind.

Angela Lynch acts as the current president of the Penn State Club of Franklin County, which is located in Pennsylvania.

“I think we have one of the largest endowed scholarships out of all the commonwealth campuses,” Lynch said.

According to a group endowment report from the Penn State Alumni Association, the scholarship’s market value was over $240,000, as of Aug. 1. This provides assistance for students at Penn State Mont Alto.

Lynch graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in American studies in 1994. She was the chapter’s secretary for a few years before becoming its president shortly after.

Lynch said some of the chapter’s efforts to support fundraising for scholarships include an annual golf tournament in May, football watch parties in the fall and social events in the spring, as these align with the chapter’s goal of “[providing] a service to the community.”

“We also like to serve as a kind of a welcome wagon for individuals that are Penn State [alumni], who may not necessarily be from the area originally but who are moving in and are looking for a network of support or a way to be involved locally and maintain the connection back with Penn State,” Lynch said. “We’re much more than just a social club.”

While the Franklin County Chapter was founded over 40 years ago in 1978, the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter’s history dates back as far as centuries ago since it was started in the 1800s, according to the chapter’s secretary Julie Pichora.

“We’re one of the oldest [chapters] in the country,” Pichora said. “We see ourselves as an extension of the university. It just makes sense that whenever you graduate, you want to become a part of the Penn State [Alumni] Association wherever you end up.”

Pichora holds a master of business administration from Penn State World Campus since she graduated in 2017. Pichora said being able to do remote learning has come in handy as she navigates remote work in her current occupation.

“The World Campus was fantastic,” Pichora said. “My MBA set me up for exactly what is going on right now and how to adapt.”

Pichora said she initially joined the chapter because of the all-inclusive alumni network that does its best to “welcome people to the city” while “serving the missions of what Penn State does.”

“I think Penn State’s just always there, so you can’t go far without running into somebody that has a Penn State shirt on,” she said. “The mission, the charity work — it just has a lot of things that follow along with my values, so it’s very easy to just stay connected.”

For Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, native Eric Ritchie, whose father is Penn State associate teaching professor of journalism Christopher Ritchie, going to Penn State and earning a bachelor’s in management information systems in 2012 was in his favor.

“College is obviously pretty pricey… Both my sister and I went to Penn State as well,” Eric said. “Shout out to my dad for taking this position and giving us this amazing opportunity.”

Now the president of Penn State Richmond Chapter, Eric said his favorite event hosted by the chapter is the student send-off with incoming freshmen and returning students where he got to share “the hacks” from whenever he was in school — including tips on professors, classes and even ATM cards.

“For them, it makes sure they have their school supplies. They get to ask us questions, they get comfortable getting ready to go to school,” he said. “Penn State has done so much for me, and I always wanted to give back to them as well.”

Not only are Penn State chapters on the East Coast staying strong and active, but the Central Texas Chapter in Austin is also growing under Jake Pusch’s leadership. Pusch, who graduated from Penn State in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, is currently the chapter’s president.

“I really like the idea of giving people a community to thrive in,” he said. “I feel like there’s a lot of bad things going on right now, and this group is definitely something that has a good mission to it. It’s really a community.”

Pusch said when he moved to the city in 2013, he “googled ‘Austin, Texas, Penn State chapter’” and found himself attending the chapter’s events every year until the board convinced him to “take the torch” and lead a community with Penn State as its common grounds.

“And now I’m here,” Pusch said. “I’m really blessed to be in the role and to meet all these people that are just moving here or meeting alumni that didn’t know we had a chapter. It’s been really fascinating.”

Reflecting on his time at Penn State, Pusch found his degree to set him up for his current success and career.

“I think anything in business or sales deals with people. Anything in the world, any occupation you’re doing, you’re working with people,” he said. “I think a psychology degree is a very good start, [or] anything liberal arts, to get a better understanding of how people operate, to kind of immerse yourself in that realm.”

While it’s been decades since Lynch graduated, she keeps the love for her alma mater strong and advises others to do the same by joining their local chapter.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to be involved and to have a sense of loyalty and appreciation to our institution. The alumni network is so vast, and we make connections above and beyond just the affinity for Penn State,” she said. “I strongly encourage anyone that’s an alum… to get involved and meet like-minded folks who want to help provide scholarships or projects that support Penn State while still plugging in locally and supporting students as best as we can.”

For Eric, after he fell in love with Penn State, he “never looked back.”

“I think you just fall in love with it from day one — it’s your one true love,” Eric said. “There’s ups and downs with Penn State… but you love it so much, and the good outweighs the bad all the time at Penn State.”

