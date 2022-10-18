On Sept. 28, the Penn State Alumni Association awarded 14 Penn State alumni with the Alumni Fellow Award.

The event took place at The State Theatre. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi gave the introduction, followed by the honorees reflecting on their time at Penn State, according to a news release.

As listed in the release, the 2022 Alumni Fellow Award nominees include:

Jeffrey Conrad, 1983, College of Agricultural Sciences

Charles Dages II, 1977 graduate degree, College of Engineering

Daniel Eichenlaub, 1978, College of Engineering; nominated by the College of Agricultural Sciences

Wanda Jones, 1975, Eberly College of Science

Kevin Lynch, 2014 graduate degree, College of Health and Human Development

H. Laddie Montague Jr., 1963 juris doctor degree, Dickinson Law

Jean Oelwang, 1987, Smeal College of Business

Cornel Pewewardy, 1989 graduate degree, College of Education

Lawrence Raiman, 1982, Smeal College of Business

Lloyd Sigal, 1987 and 1988, College of Arts and Architecture

David Skidmore, 1979, Bellisario College of Communications

Joseph Snyder, 1997, Penn State Behrend

Ala Stanford, 1991, Eberly College of Science; 1997 graduate, College of Medicine; nominated by Penn State Abington, Penn State Behrend, the Eberly College of Science, and the College of Medicine

George Strickler III, 1969, Smeal College of Business

“You are all extraordinary,” Bendapudi said, during the introduction.

Afterwards, the attendees sang the Alma Mater and then proceeded to a reception at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

