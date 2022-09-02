Penn State released a PSU Alert around 1 a.m. Friday, warning people to avoid downtown State College — where crowds of students were celebrating the Nittany Lions’ first win of the 2022-23 football season.

According to the alert, the crowd occupying the intersection of Beaver Avenue and Locust Lane is considered “an unlawful disturbance.”

Penn State students flooded the street after the Nittany Lions beat the Boilermakers 35-31 on Thursday night.

“Leave the area, or be subject to arrest,” the alert said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE