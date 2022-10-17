Penn State, along with the State College Borough, will celebrate Global Dignity Day for the first time on Wednesday Oct. 19, according to a press release.

The ceremony will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed, those interested must register in advance.

Global Dignity Day celebrates unity in the belief that everyone deserves to live a life of dignity, the release said. It was first observed in 2008 and is held on the third Wednesday of October.

According to the release, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi, State College Borough Mayor Ezra Nanes and Penn State senior vice president and chief of staff Michael Wade Smith will speak during the event.

Other university leaders, borough officials and Penn State faculty members are scheduled to speak as well, according to a release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE