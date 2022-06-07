In 2021, the Consolidated Appropriations Act was enacted, expanding the limits of eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

SNAP, the nation’s largest nutrition assistance program, provides benefits to low-income families by helping them purchase food. There are 1.8 million recipients in Pennsylvania alone, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

This change in eligibility during the pandemic by the ​​DHS and Pennsylvania Department of Education made it so college students enrolled at least part time could also have access to SNAP benefits.

The only two criteria for a student includes having no “Expected Family Contribution” based off of the FAFSA and being eligible for a federal or state work-study program during the current academic year.

Beginning on May 31, after a year of research and applications, Market East in Penn State’s Findlay Commons officially became a SNAP benefits retailer.

Student Insurance Advocate Natahsha Baumgartner helped lead the research and application process for Penn State as it introduced SNAP benefits to campus.

Once Baumgartner learned of the expansion of eligibility to college students, she believed it “made sense” to start reaching out to students who may be eligible.

“When that all sort of came to light, we began to work with the Office of Student Aid to try to identify students who might be in those two categories and just didn't even know that this was an option,” Baumgartner said.

In order to get a full student perspective, Baumgartner searched for the counsel of several student organizations to hear what programs they deemed most beneficial and most likely to be utilized by students, including SNAP.

One of the student organizations Baumgartner turned to was the University Park Undergraduate Association.

President Najee Rodriguez and Vice President Sydney Gibbard ran with a main goal to address and ultimately eliminate student poverty on campus.

Rodriguez (senior-international politics and national security) said he hopes students are able to take advantage of this resource now that it’s more widely available.

“The meal plans can really exceed what students are able to pay for,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes students have to get a lower level or lower tier for meal plans just to be able to afford their baseline education, especially within their first year alongside their housing contract.”

Rodriguez said he hopes this resource can be a “lifeline” for students and “take a lot of the pressure and stress out of what student leaders might already be doing.”

“I think that now we see it's possible and that it can be implemented from the get-go,” Rodriguez said. “We're now able to advance this into other areas… that also involve eliminating student poverty and ensuring that students are secure with the basic needs that they might have.”

Gibbard (senior-biomedical engineering and premedicine) said she hopes the success of the pilot program will provide them with “leverage” with the university, which may help advance this program to other markets across University Park, as well as the commonwealth campuses.

“We've definitely gained a lot of support from administration, especially over the last few months about actionable things that we can do on campus to support students,” Gibbard said.

Lion’s Pantry President Taylor Dorsett said she believes helping with affordability is “really exciting.”

Dorsett (senior-biobehavioral health) said she plans to continue to advocate for students to the administration so that clients have increased access to food on campus.

“My overall hope is that the Lion’s Pantry can help with making systematic changes compared to reactionary changes,” Dorsett said.

Upon further research and collaboration with Penn State Campus Dining, as well as the added input of student organizations, Baumgartner had the idea to have an on-campus convenience store become a SNAP benefits retailer.

In order to become a SNAP benefits retailer, an application must be submitted to the United States Department of Agriculture. The retailer in question then must first meet one of two staple food requirements.

Staple foods are identified as “the basic foods that make up a significant portion of a person’s diet,” according to the USDA. This includes fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat, poultry, fish, breads and cereals.

However, this does not include prepared foods or restaurants.

SNAP benefits retailers must first meet either “Criterion A,” a staple food inventory, or “Criterion B,” staple food sales.

Criterion A states, “A store must have three stocking units of three different varieties for each staple food category on a continuous basis. For two staple food categories, there must be at least one perishable variety.” This is what most SNAP retailers fall under, according to the USDA.

Criterion B states that a retailer must have more than 50% of its gross sales come from the sale of staple food items.

A retailer must also have the proper technological requirements within its cash register systems to be able to accept SNAP benefits at its location.

According to Gibbard, the Market East location is very accessible to freshmen, who typically don’t have transportation to travel to farther SNAP retailers.

Overall, the Market East location helps bring these SNAP benefits “closer to home” and directly serves students, according to Rodriguez.

Gibbard said she hopes students are able to take advantage of the “healthier options” in Market East by using SNAP benefits as this increases “purchasing power” as a consumer.

“[College] is a really key time when you begin developing those habits and that routine for yourself for how you're going to be able to incorporate healthy eating styles even beyond,” Gibbard said. “Some students don't have the luxury to be able to commit to those types of things in college because they're more thinking about how to finance their education [and] how to finance their housing.”

Gibbard also cited the Penn State Food and Housing Needs Survey conducted in fall 2021. It randomly sampled 10,000 undergraduate students and 3,000 graduate students at the University Park campus, hoping to gain more insight into students’ needs regarding food and housing security, according to the report.

Of the 2,051 survey results received, 57% of students responded “yes” to cutting or reducing their meal size, and 57.9% responded “yes” to eating less because of not having enough money for food.

“Students shouldn't have to sacrifice a meal just because they have to pay [for] their education,” Rodriguez said. “We're hoping that this is a step further in increasing general accessibility of food, and ultimately, general bolstering of basic needs that students might be able to have more security from.”

Baumgartner also cited Housing and Food Services' role in making the program happen. Its efforts to submit the retailer application, prepare electronic software in Market East and coordinate visits helped to establish the market as a SNAP benefits retailer, she said.

“Our biggest focus is how to alert students that they're eligible and explain what it is, because you know, a lot of students don't understand that.” Baumgartner said. “Once they kind of learn about it, I think they may be more willing to consider applying.”

Students can get more information to apply by visiting either the Student Insurance Advocate Office or the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center. Each department is trained to assist students in the application process for SNAP benefits, according to Baumgartner.

Baumgartner, along with the support of the university and student organizations, said she hopes to continue to advance SNAP benefits access for all students who are eligible.

“That's really the ultimate goal, is that every student is food secure.”

