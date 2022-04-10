On Saturday, participants came together for the 2022 Relay For Life at Penn State — marking the first in-person Relay For Life at Penn State event in three years.

The event was hosted by Relay for Life at Penn State, a student group and chapter of Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society, with the mission to “celebrate those who have beat cancer, remember those we have lost to cancer and fight back for all that cancer has taken from us,” according to programs.

Relay for Life at Penn State has raised over $1.2 million for the American Cancer Society since its formation in 2014, according to its website.

In an open letter from Executive Event Director Lily Whitmoyer, she said she was “excited” for the return to an in-person format.

“We worked hard to continue the impact of Relay for Life at Penn State this year despite the pandemic and other hardship,” Whitmoyer said. “Celebrate, Remember, fight back. Always.”

Throughout the day, Penn State students, families and other members of the cancer community wore lavender — a color symbolizing all cancers — and walked laps around Penn State's Multi-Sport Facility.

During the Survivor Hour, student Julia Petrucci read a poem called “What Cancer Cannot Do,” and shared the story of Carol Findley, a registered cancer survivor.

“I’ve reached a milestone where over half of my life I’ve been a cancer survivor,” Petrucci (senior-biobehavioral health) said while reading Findley’s statement.

Much of the cancer research has been focused on the disease itself, but more needs to be done to focus on how to manage the long term side effects... We still have much more to do before we live in a world free of cancer.”

Petrucci, mission overall of the Mission Committee, said she's a combination of the Survivorship and Advocacy Committee and the Luminaria Committee.

“It’s really special to honor, celebrate and remember those that are still fighting cancer or have passed away due to cancer,” she said.

Though Relay for Life at Penn State hosts fundraising events like date auctions and 5K races throughout the year, according to Petrucci, the Walk-a-Thon is the organization’s “big event.”

“It’s kind of what we work for all year,” she said. “It’s just a great event from seeing the different performers, getting to personally meet the survivors — I’ve been communicating with them throughout the year, but actually getting to meet them and interact with them is really special.”

Following the theme “Carnival for a Cure: Step Right Up, Knock Cancer Down!” attendees participated in traditional carnival games like cup knockdown, balloon animal-making, ring toss and cornhole. Others visited stations for bracelet-making, Kahoot games and bingo as well as raffles.

Hannah Diley and Ashley Moak — dressed as Elsa and Cinderella respectively — stood side by side “making worms” from balloons for a pair of children.

“This is a big community event,” Moak (senior-biology) said. “Even though there’s not a lot of children here, we did want to provide anyone that did come with a fun time.”

Diley (junior-kinesiology) said their presence gives families an opportunity to “de-stress” — especially when parents “want to have their own time.”

“It’s really uplifting honestly because it’s a lot that survivors have gone through, understandably, so I think it’s nice to be able to — even if it’s in a very minimal, small way — try to help,” Diley said.

The eight hour fundraiser featured performances from Scranton Cheerleading, Urban Dance Troupe, K-Pop Music and Dance, Mellow Honey, Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree, Sher Bhangra, RAM Squad, Rince Na Leon and Reece O’Hagan.

Jessie Evans, the overall of The Entertainment Committee, said in addition to raising “as much money as [they] can,” she wants everybody to “[relax] and [celebrate]” their efforts.

“We like to call ourselves ‘the vibe creators,’” Evans (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said. “We bring the fun, we bring the games… everything from decorations to performers.”

She said seeing how the committee members are “so willing” to “put in any time and effort” to make the event a success is “a really great thing to see.”

“We’re raising money for all types of cancers — cancer doesn’t judge and neither do we,” Evans said. “There’s so many different types of cancer from pediatric, to lung, to some rare form that no one’s even heard of and every dollar really does help us and help them in their fight.”

The Fight Back Ceremony, presented by Elke D’Urso and Kaylee Montanari, marked the midway point of the event.

“We would like to thank the teams, sponsors, survivors, caregivers and participants who came together to make this Relay such a success,” D’Urso (senior-psychology) said. “The success of this event is — in so many ways — a reflection of your dedication, spirit and passionate commitment to the fight against cancer.”

D’Urso, overall of the Merchandise Committee, said she's in charge of designing t-shirts, ordering merchandise and potentially opening an online merchandise store.

“We’ve all lost too many people we love,” Montanari (senior-biology) said. “We must fight back to protect our children, brothers, sisters, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends from this disease.”

The ceremony concluded with a list of registered survivors who “embody what it means to fight back.”

“Together, we have taken action,” D’Urso said.

Emma Crissman, the recruitment and involvement overall chair, said her involvement with Relay For Life began in high school.

“I didn’t know what I was expecting, it was way different than in my high school,” Crissman (sophomore-information sciences and technology) said. “It’s really exciting, all the hard work I’ve done in the past two years and finally we have [it] in person.”

The Recruitment and Involvement Committee works directly with the community to find organizations across campus and from other universities to “create a team” or “join as individuals,” according to Crissman.

“I think we have a good group of people that are really inspiring,” she said. “Especially after having this event I think people are going to be a lot more passionate and realize why we do what we do.”

Like Crissman, Executive Event Director Lily Whitmoyer became a part of Relay for Life years before coming to Penn State.

“I started relaying in elementary school,” Whitmoyer (senior-human development and family studies) said. “A lot of my friends and family have been affected by cancer so I wanted to relay in support of them.”

The cause meant “even more this year” after the recent cancer diagnosis of her great aunt, Whitmoyer said.

“The American Cancer Society supports all cancer patients and survivors, they do not discriminate against anyone — any cancer, any gender, any race,” she said. “When you compare it to other organizations that are very specific in their mission, this one is so broad that you really feel like you’re making an impact.”

Whitmoyer encourages anyone to join Relay For Life at Penn State for future events and Walk-a-Thons.

“Everyone has a place here as part of Relay,” she said.

Before the closing ceremony and musical performance by Reece O’Hagan was the Luminaria Ceremony.

A Luminaria, as defined in the program, is a bag decorated to “remember, honor and support” loved ones who have fought the battle against cancer. Each bag is illuminated to “remind us of the light that our loved ones have shared with us.”

The crowd was prompted to crack glow sticks in honor of those they came to relay for. At every mention of a loved one — survivors, parents, children, cousins, aunts or uncles, grandparents, siblings, friends and neighbors — more glow sticks cracked.

The lights in the facility dimmed as the crowd made laps around the track decorated with glowing bags with words of encouragement, names of loved ones and commemorative messages drawn on. A slide show displayed Luminarias from universities and Relay for Life events across the country, as well as pictures and names of loved ones who had fought cancer.

To close out the night, Relay for Life at Penn State members revealed the top fundraisers and total amount of money raised: $33,446.76

Whitmoyer described leading the 2022 Relay for Life at Penn State as the “climax” of her college career.

“I feel like I’m making a huge impact, and even though it's small and we might not raise as much as other relays, I know it’s still important work."

