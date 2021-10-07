Roller Derby

Tina Letter, of State College, skates past blockers and is in the lead during a scrimmage at Penn Skates on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Players that wear black stars on their helmets are called jammers and their main goal is to pass blockers and are also the only ones that can score points. Blockers are the defensive players preventing the other teams jammer from scoring and clearing the way for their own jammer. Blockers can also switch and play on the offensive team.

 Antonella Crescimbeni

Penn Skates is closing its doors, as owner Valerie Dench is retiring and sold the building, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The last skating session will be 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 17.

“I would love to see you all again before we close and say goodbye,” Dench said on the Penn Skates' Facebook page.

