Penn Skates is closing its doors, as owner Valerie Dench is retiring and sold the building, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The last skating session will be 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 17.
“I would love to see you all again before we close and say goodbye,” Dench said on the Penn Skates' Facebook page.
