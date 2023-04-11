Passover comes to a close on Thursday, and Jewish students at Penn State got involved with celebrating the holiday across a variety of organizations and events on campus.

Passover is a weeklong Jewish commemoration of the deliverance of the ancient Hebrews from slavery. In 2023, Passover was celebrated from April 5-13.

Passover is celebrated with two traditional meals called Seders that happen on the first two nights. These meals include special foods such as matzah, songs and stories of exodus and freedom.

Yaffa Englander said she’s celebrating Passover for the first time in State College.

“I was at Penn State Harrisburg before, so I'm really looking forward to celebrating Passover here. There's so much going on,” Englander (junior-human development and family studies) said. “I'm really looking forward to spending the holiday with the Jewish community. It's really been an amazing community to be a part of.”

Englander spent Passover with family last year but plans to spend this year with the Jewish organizations at Penn State.

“There are two main Jewish organizations on campus called Hillel and Chabad. I am going to be actually helping to lead the Seder at Hillel,” Englander said. “I'm part of the ritual life committee, and I also help run the conservative community within Hillel.”

Englander said the organizations have a goal of “helping put on this Seder experience.”

“It's going to be amazing,” Englander said. “There is probably going to be lots of people and lots of really amazing rituals and food and community. It's a really beautiful holiday.”

Celebrating Passover at college is very different from celebrating at home, according to Rebecca Zinn.

“At home — my family — we would clean the whole house. We would kosher the kitchens and clean out the whole refrigerator. We put a cover over the countertops and drapes over the pantries so we can't see them. We rubberband our cabinet shut, so we couldn't use them,” Zinn (sophomore-special education) said. “Just walking into my house, you could see a really big difference.”

This year, Zinn planned to go to the Hillel at Penn State’s Seder on April 5 and go home the second night to spend the weekend with family.

Zinn said for students who are celebrating Passover away from home, she recommends they “prepare beforehand.”

“Don't be too hard on yourself. Passover is tough. It's eight days of eating food that isn't really commercial,” Zinn said. “You don't just walk into the grocery store and see the food that you really eat on Passover.”

Stefanie Rose and Jacob Kane shared a bit about how they celebrated Passover and other holidays on campus.

Rose (junior-English and premedicine) said she’s been involved with Hillel and Chabad in the past. She said she leads the “alternative Seder,” which is an option “for people who aren’t as religious or on more nontraditional sides.”

“Actually, this year we'll be making matzah houses but also learning about the important themes of freedom and appreciating our freedoms,” Rose said.

Kane (sophomore-accounting) also attended and hosted Seders with the Jewish organizations on campus.

For Kane, he said the alternative Seder was the first event Hillel held in The Gutterman Family Center for Jewish Life.

Last year, Kane led the alternative Seder with Rose and said the program hosted around 10-15 people.

According to Kane, his first Seder at Penn State was a “fun opportunity to get to spend time with friends.”

“I think my sister actually came here for Passover last year, so it was a nice experience. I really enjoyed it,” Kane said. “And it was just very valuable to get to spend it with friends.”

According to Rose, when it comes to being Jewish in college, “there are a lot more options on how to celebrate in college.”

“I believe you truly figure out how you want to practice your religion and how you want to identify because you're given free rein, almost,” Rose said. “You can pick and choose what you want to do.”

